Articles about Theatre

In the land of the milk and the honey

Cazz Blase heeds Hot Brown Honey’s call to “make noise”

Cazz Blase // 8 March 2018

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Invisible to visible

Huma Munshi finds that despite some rough edges, The Invisible feels like a truthful depiction of what it means to travel far from home

Huma Munshi // 19 December 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

War stories

Huma Munshi is viscerally moved by the depiction of the effects of war in a new play at the Royal Court in London

Huma Munshi // 6 December 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

The mums are all right

Helena Snider appreciates the mix of statistics and personality in Libby Liburd’s Muvvahood

Helena Snider // 22 November 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Don Giovanni for the modern woman

Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre

Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017

Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part six

Here are The F-Word’s sixth and final set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, dance, physical theatre and circus

Various Authors // 1 September 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five

Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre

Various Authors // 25 August 2017

Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part four

Here are The F-Word’s fourth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, spoken word, comedy, cabaret and variety

Various Authors // 22 August 2017

Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three

Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre

Various Authors // 18 August 2017

Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part two

Here are The F-Word’s second set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre

Various Authors // 15 August 2017

Categories: Comedy, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part one

Here are The F-Word’s first set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, comedy, cabaret and variety

Various Authors // 10 August 2017

Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre

Let’s just talk

Samuel Sims is blown away by this year’s RADA Festival which feels particularly exciting for women in theatre

Samuel Sims // 2 August 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

One woman’s voice

Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles

Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017

Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Dance meets digital

Lissy Lovett admires new installation Virgin Territory but does not quite agree with its viewpoint

Lissy Lovett // 18 May 2017

Categories: Art, Reviews, Theatre

Two women speak

No Place for a Woman’s treatment of mental health strikes a chord with Samuel Sims

Samuel Sims // 16 May 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Fantasies and politics

Rita Suszek is engaged and disturbed by Louise Orwin’s show about sexual desire and sexual violence at Camden People’s Theatre

Rita Suszek // 8 May 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Young lives lived under the radar

Emily Holyoake is unsettled by Jane Upton’s play about young victims of abuse

Emily Holyoake // 3 May 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Fear in the modern world

Harriet Wailling is engaged and unnerved by three new dance pieces from 2Faced Dance

Harriet Wailling // 24 April 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

The magical world of Karen Blixen

Emily Lawford finds much that is compelling in a new production at the Print Room

Emily Lawford // 13 April 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

An exploration of consent at the National Theatre

Naomi Westerman finds much to think about when reviewing Nina Raine’s new play, Consent

Naomi Westerman // 12 April 2017

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Breaking boundaries

Harriet Kilikita reviews Open Clasp’s play Key Change and applauds its powerful and unflinching exploration of the lives of women prisoners

Harriet Kilikita // 30 November 2016

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Seeking peace through stitching

Lissy Lovett finds much to admire in the stagecraft of The Sewing Group but it ultimately leaves her wanting more

Lissy Lovett // 18 November 2016

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Shining a light on eating disorders

Mila Wood is moved by the poignant play Bit of Sunshine at Theatre503

Mila Wood // 5 October 2016

Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Ms Hoyle transcends gender

Mary Paterson is thrilled by the opposition to the patriarchy evident in the anti-drag show The Prime of Ms David Hoyle

Mary Paterson // 3 October 2016

Categories: Art, Reviews, Theatre

Comedy and Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe – last reviews

These are our last reviews from this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Megan Stodel reviews both comedy and theatre

Megan Stodel // 22 August 2016

Categories: Comedy, Reviews, Theatre

