Articles about Theatre

Invisible to visible Huma Munshi finds that despite some rough edges, The Invisible feels like a truthful depiction of what it means to travel far from home Huma Munshi // 19 December 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

War stories Huma Munshi is viscerally moved by the depiction of the effects of war in a new play at the Royal Court in London Huma Munshi // 6 December 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

The mums are all right Helena Snider appreciates the mix of statistics and personality in Libby Liburd’s Muvvahood Helena Snider // 22 November 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Don Giovanni for the modern woman Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part six Here are The F-Word’s sixth and final set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, dance, physical theatre and circus Various Authors // 1 September 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre Various Authors // 25 August 2017 Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre Various Authors // 18 August 2017 Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part two Here are The F-Word’s second set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre Various Authors // 15 August 2017 Categories: Comedy, Reviews, Theatre

Let’s just talk Samuel Sims is blown away by this year’s RADA Festival which feels particularly exciting for women in theatre Samuel Sims // 2 August 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

One woman’s voice Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017 Categories: Music, Reviews, Theatre

Dance meets digital Lissy Lovett admires new installation Virgin Territory but does not quite agree with its viewpoint Lissy Lovett // 18 May 2017 Categories: Art, Reviews, Theatre

Two women speak No Place for a Woman’s treatment of mental health strikes a chord with Samuel Sims Samuel Sims // 16 May 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Fantasies and politics Rita Suszek is engaged and disturbed by Louise Orwin’s show about sexual desire and sexual violence at Camden People’s Theatre Rita Suszek // 8 May 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Young lives lived under the radar Emily Holyoake is unsettled by Jane Upton’s play about young victims of abuse Emily Holyoake // 3 May 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Fear in the modern world Harriet Wailling is engaged and unnerved by three new dance pieces from 2Faced Dance Harriet Wailling // 24 April 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

The magical world of Karen Blixen Emily Lawford finds much that is compelling in a new production at the Print Room Emily Lawford // 13 April 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

An exploration of consent at the National Theatre Naomi Westerman finds much to think about when reviewing Nina Raine’s new play, Consent Naomi Westerman // 12 April 2017 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Breaking boundaries Harriet Kilikita reviews Open Clasp’s play Key Change and applauds its powerful and unflinching exploration of the lives of women prisoners Harriet Kilikita // 30 November 2016 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Seeking peace through stitching Lissy Lovett finds much to admire in the stagecraft of The Sewing Group but it ultimately leaves her wanting more Lissy Lovett // 18 November 2016 Categories: Reviews, Theatre

Shining a light on eating disorders Mila Wood is moved by the poignant play Bit of Sunshine at Theatre503 Mila Wood // 5 October 2016 Categories: Reviews, Theatre