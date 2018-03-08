Articles about Theatre
In the land of the milk and the honey
Cazz Blase heeds Hot Brown Honey’s call to “make noise”
Cazz Blase // 8 March 2018
Invisible to visible
Huma Munshi finds that despite some rough edges, The Invisible feels like a truthful depiction of what it means to travel far from home
Huma Munshi // 19 December 2017
War stories
Huma Munshi is viscerally moved by the depiction of the effects of war in a new play at the Royal Court in London
Huma Munshi // 6 December 2017
The mums are all right
Helena Snider appreciates the mix of statistics and personality in Libby Liburd’s Muvvahood
Helena Snider // 22 November 2017
Don Giovanni for the modern woman
Tanja Daub finds a lot of contemporary relevance in a recent production at the Pleasance Theatre
Tanja Daub // 10 November 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part six
Here are The F-Word’s sixth and final set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, dance, physical theatre and circus
Various Authors // 1 September 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part five
Here are The F-Word’s fifth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre
Various Authors // 25 August 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part four
Here are The F-Word’s fourth set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, spoken word, comedy, cabaret and variety
Various Authors // 22 August 2017
Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part three
Here are The F-Word’s third set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre
Various Authors // 18 August 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part two
Here are The F-Word’s second set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering comedy and theatre
Various Authors // 15 August 2017
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: part one
Here are The F-Word’s first set of reviews of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe covering theatre, comedy, cabaret and variety
Various Authors // 10 August 2017
Categories: Comedy, Music, Reviews, Spoken Work, Theatre
Let’s just talk
Samuel Sims is blown away by this year’s RADA Festival which feels particularly exciting for women in theatre
Samuel Sims // 2 August 2017
One woman’s voice
Megan Stodel finds that OperaUpClose’s La Voix Humaine doesn’t go far enough in its attempt to subvert the opera’s gender roles
Megan Stodel // 20 July 2017
Dance meets digital
Lissy Lovett admires new installation Virgin Territory but does not quite agree with its viewpoint
Lissy Lovett // 18 May 2017
Two women speak
No Place for a Woman’s treatment of mental health strikes a chord with Samuel Sims
Samuel Sims // 16 May 2017
Fantasies and politics
Rita Suszek is engaged and disturbed by Louise Orwin’s show about sexual desire and sexual violence at Camden People’s Theatre
Rita Suszek // 8 May 2017
Young lives lived under the radar
Emily Holyoake is unsettled by Jane Upton’s play about young victims of abuse
Emily Holyoake // 3 May 2017
Fear in the modern world
Harriet Wailling is engaged and unnerved by three new dance pieces from 2Faced Dance
Harriet Wailling // 24 April 2017
The magical world of Karen Blixen
Emily Lawford finds much that is compelling in a new production at the Print Room
Emily Lawford // 13 April 2017
An exploration of consent at the National Theatre
Naomi Westerman finds much to think about when reviewing Nina Raine’s new play, Consent
Naomi Westerman // 12 April 2017
Breaking boundaries
Harriet Kilikita reviews Open Clasp’s play Key Change and applauds its powerful and unflinching exploration of the lives of women prisoners
Harriet Kilikita // 30 November 2016
Seeking peace through stitching
Lissy Lovett finds much to admire in the stagecraft of The Sewing Group but it ultimately leaves her wanting more
Lissy Lovett // 18 November 2016
Shining a light on eating disorders
Mila Wood is moved by the poignant play Bit of Sunshine at Theatre503
Mila Wood // 5 October 2016
Ms Hoyle transcends gender
Mary Paterson is thrilled by the opposition to the patriarchy evident in the anti-drag show The Prime of Ms David Hoyle
Mary Paterson // 3 October 2016
Comedy and Theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe – last reviews
These are our last reviews from this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Megan Stodel reviews both comedy and theatre
Megan Stodel // 22 August 2016